AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Nov, 20, 2017, file photo, veiled members of India's Rajput community listen to a speech by their leader as they gather to protest against the release of the Bollywood film "Padmavati" in Mumbai, India. The film has been in trouble since the beginning of the year, with fringe groups in the western state of Rajasthan attacking the film's set, threatening to burn down theaters that show it and even physically attacking the director in January. A member of India's Hindu nationalist ruling party has offered a 100 million rupee $1.5 million) reward to anyone who beheads the lead actress and the director of the yet-to-be released film over its alleged handling of the relationship between a Hindu queen and a Muslim ruler.