More Politics News

Duggan to announce Detroit corporation counsel nominee

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 05:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DETROIT

Mayor Mike Duggan is expected in the coming days to announce his nominee to succeed Melvin "Butch" Hollowell as Detroit's corporation counsel.

Duggan plans to formally submit his nomination to the city council for consideration within the next 30 days. The council will schedule a confirmation hearing when it returns to session at the beginning of the new year.

Hollowell has been named managing partner of a law firm in Detroit and is stepping down from his city post at the end of the year. He has been the city's top lawyer for four years.

The city says that during Hollowell's tenure litigation payments have been cut from an average of $30 million per year to $16 million in 2016.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

    Paul Manafort made scores of trips to Ukraine while advising billionaires an political groups with pro-Russia leanings. His numerous stops in Moscow are likely a subject of interest to federal investigators.

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

View More Video