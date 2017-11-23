Complaint: VA doctor broke federal law in 2014 Senate run

More Politics News

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Federal authorities say a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doctor who ran for U.S. Senate in 2014 broke a law limiting the political activities of federal workers.

According to The Tennessean , the U.S. Office of Special Counsel's complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board accuses Choudhury Salekin of violating the federal Hatch Act 15 times during his failed independent bid to unseat Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Officials say Salekin used VA's logo in campaign materials, including a YouTube video with testimonial from a VA patient that he asked co-workers and at least one patient to watch.

The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from running in partisan elections or engaging in political activity while working.

A message seeking Salekin's response wasn't returned Wednesday.

Salekin received less than 1 percent of the vote in 2014.

