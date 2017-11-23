More Politics News

North Carolina county wants new county line to be straight

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:00 PM

GRAHAM, N.C.

One North Carolina county had agreed to ask the Legislature to turn its county line into a straight line.

The Alamance County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to set the official border between Alamance County and Guilford County to the west as the straight line drawn by the N.C. Geodetic Survey a decade ago.

Commissioners Chair Eddie Boswell told The Times-News of Burlington that the current boundary has a number of small twists and turns because tax collectors made handshake agreements about which land parcels were in which county.

The new border was drawn with high-tech surveying methods.

Some residents would end up living in a different county because of the new line, but officials say they are willing to work with them on things like school attendance.

