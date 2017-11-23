More Politics News

Governor's staffer resigns after sexual misconduct claim

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:51 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

A staff member in Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' office is denying any wrongdoing after being accused of sexual harassment.

Johnny Anderson told The Associated Press that he resigned as deputy chief of staff for programs and planning to avoid becoming a "distraction" to the governor.

Anderson said he is innocent of any wrongdoing and intends to fight the allegation. He said he is aware of only one claim. No specific allegation has been made public.

Deputy Chief of Staff Richard Carbo was quoted by LaPolitics as saying that Anderson stepped down Wednesday. Carbo was quoted as saying that an investigation was continuing and that the governor has "zero tolerance" for sexual harassment.

