More Politics News

New state Municipal Accountability Board takes shape

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:59 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is making appointments to a new state board that will work with financially struggling Connecticut cities and towns.

The 11-member Municipal Accountability Board was established in the new, two-year bipartisan state budget the Democratic governor signed on Oct. 31. Malloy is required to appoint five of the members.

The board will work with distressed cities and towns, such as Hartford, to provide early financial intervention and technical assistance if needed. It will also help with avoiding insolvency or bankruptcy.

Malloy has appointed Thomas Hamilton, the chief financial officer of Norwalk; State Labor Commissioner Scott Jackson, of Hamden; and West Hartford attorney John "Jay" Nolan to six-year terms.

Legislative leaders and union officials will recommend the remaining six appointments to the board, which is expected to meet soon.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video