More Politics News

The Latest: Tucson police: Argument preceded fatal shooting

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:55 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TUCSON, Ariz.

The Latest on a Tucson homicide (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Tucson police say a homicide victim was involved in an argument with other people before he was fatally shot on a midtown street Thursday morning.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says the victim was a man in his 30s. His identity hasn't been released.

Dugan says detectives with the Police Department's gang investigations unit responded to the scene because of gang affiliations of the victim and his known associates.

Dugan called the killing "really a senseless crime on a day when everybody is supposed to be giving thanks for what they have and spending time with family."

Dugan says witnesses saw the man in an argument and then heard a gunshot. The other people then ran away and Dugan says no one has been arrested.

Responding officers found several people performing CPR on the victim. Dugan says officers then began performing CPR while using their first-aid kits until Fire Department personnel arrived and took over.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident occurred near North Alvernon Way and East Third Street.

___

11:25 a.m.

A Tucson Police Department spokesman says the victim of a homicide under investigation Thursday was a man who was shot.

Sgt. Pete Dugan also says nobody is in custody.

Responding officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident occurred in midtown Tucson near North Alvernon Way and East Third Street.

___

11:05 a.m.

Tucson police say a person is dead in what's being called a homicide.

Responding officers found the victim late Thursday morning in midtown Tucson. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident occurred near North Alvernon Way and East Third Street.

No additional information was released and police say they'd like to hear from anyone with information.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video