More Politics News

Tentative settlement in brutality lawsuit against ex-cop

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 01:08 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

A tentative settlement has been reached in a ninth and final brutality lawsuit against a former Enfield police officer.

Federal court records filed this week revealed the preliminary deal between former officer Matthew Worden and the mother of alleged brutality victim Tyler Damato. Terms were not disclosed.

Eight other brutality lawsuits against Worden have been settled since last year.

Worden and other Enfield officers were accused of smashing Damato's head into asphalt and shooting him with a stun gun on Christmas Day 2012.

Damato was 20 when he died the following February after a car accident. His mother blames the officers for his death, saying they aggravated a traumatic brain injury he previously suffered.

The officers denied wrongdoing.

Worden was fired in 2014, but the firing was changed to a resignation after he appealed.

Worden, who is now an emergency medical technician, has declined to comment on the lawsuits. His lawyer, Elliot Spector, said the settlement still needs to be finalized.

Lawyers for Damato's mother, Amie Olschafskie, did not return messages seeking comment.

Spector has said Worden was the kind of officer who would have been respected years ago for taking aggressive action, but "he didn't fit into today's culture."

Worden was accused in some of the lawsuits of beating people while they were handcuffed and ordering his police dog to attack people who were not resisting arrest.

Town officials have refused to release any information about the settlements including payouts, which has sparked a legal fight involving public records laws.

The state Freedom of Information Commission ordered Enfield officials earlier this year to release settlement records to the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut. The town is now appealing that order in court.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video