Tennessee Sen. Overbey sworn in as US attorney

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:29 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

State Sen. Doug Overbey has been sworn in for his new job as the U.S. attorney for Tennessee's eastern district.

According to The Daily Times , the Maryville Republican officially resigned his Senate seat Tuesday afternoon and was sworn in as U.S. attorney an hour and a half later at the federal courthouse in Knoxville.

The U.S. Senate voted earlier this month to confirm Overbey as lead federal prosecutor in the Knoxville-centric district. President Donald Trump nominated Overbey for the post in July.

Overbey was three-term a state senator and co-founded the Robertson Overbey law firm in Knoxville in 1982.

