Oklahoma National Guard soldiers from Ukraine deployment

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:29 PM

BROKEN ARROW, Okla.

About half of the estimated 500 Oklahoma National Guard soldiers who deployed to Ukraine have returned home.

Approximately 250 soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team arrived Wednesday in Broken Arrow where they were met by family and friends.

The remaining soldiers are expected to return before Christmas.

The soldiers helped train two battalions of the Ukrainian Army, which has been fighting since 2014 in conflicts with Russia and separatists.

