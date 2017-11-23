More Politics News

Youth hunters take nearly 5,000 deer in youth gun season

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 11:55 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio officials say nearly 5,000 white-tailed deer were harvested during this year's two-day youth gun season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says young hunters checked 4,958 deer during the Nov. 18-19 season.

State officials say 5,930 white-tailed deer were checked during last year's season.

Young hunters were allowed to use a legal shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or specific straight-walled cartridge rifle and were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult during the two-day season. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

The regular deer-gun season is Monday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 3, and also Dec. 16-17.

Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 6, through Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video