AP Explains: The search for Argentina's missing submarine

Relatives of ARA San Juan submarine crew members are seen at the Mar de Plata Naval Base after they were told a sound detected during the search for the missing submarine is consistent with that of an explosion, in Mar de Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. A Navy spokesman said that the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the missing submarine. He said there was no sign the explosion might be linked to any attack on the sub. Esteban Felix AP Photo