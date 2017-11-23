Tennessee city OKs new regulations on short-term rentals

A Tennessee city has approved new regulations for Airbnb and other short-term rental properties.
Local media outlets report that the Knoxville City Council voted this week for the additional oversight that will begin on Jan. 2.
The ordinance creates a permitting process for short-term rentals in owner-occupied homes in residential areas and nonresidential districts. It also sets up safety requirements and collection of hotel and occupancy taxes.
The council also voted to give owners who don't live in their short-term rentals the option to get a separate permit to keep operating for a year.
Short-term rentals have drawn criticisms over increased noise, traffic and on-site parking.
Comments