More Politics News

Tennessee city OKs new regulations on short-term rentals

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 11:44 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A Tennessee city has approved new regulations for Airbnb and other short-term rental properties.

Local media outlets report that the Knoxville City Council voted this week for the additional oversight that will begin on Jan. 2.

The ordinance creates a permitting process for short-term rentals in owner-occupied homes in residential areas and nonresidential districts. It also sets up safety requirements and collection of hotel and occupancy taxes.

The council also voted to give owners who don't live in their short-term rentals the option to get a separate permit to keep operating for a year.

Short-term rentals have drawn criticisms over increased noise, traffic and on-site parking.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video