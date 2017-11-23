For 10th year, no across-the-board raise for state workers

Arizona's top human resources official is recommending no across-the-board pay increase for state workers next year.
It will be the 10th year in a row of no pay raises for all state employees and they took a nearly 2 percent cut in 2011. Some got a 5 percent raise in 2013.
Department of Administration Director Craig Brown's recommendation to Gov. Doug Ducey says the state's 33,000 workers are making 13.6 percent less than their private industry counterparts. That's a shift from last year's 19 percent difference, but it's because of a measurement change.
Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato says average worker pay is up and some departments have given raises and bonuses. But he says any across the board boosts will go to teachers, who aren't state employees.
