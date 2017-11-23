More Politics News

For 10th year, no across-the-board raise for state workers

Associated Press

November 23, 2017 10:44 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PHOENIX

Arizona's top human resources official is recommending no across-the-board pay increase for state workers next year.

It will be the 10th year in a row of no pay raises for all state employees and they took a nearly 2 percent cut in 2011. Some got a 5 percent raise in 2013.

Department of Administration Director Craig Brown's recommendation to Gov. Doug Ducey says the state's 33,000 workers are making 13.6 percent less than their private industry counterparts. That's a shift from last year's 19 percent difference, but it's because of a measurement change.

Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato says average worker pay is up and some departments have given raises and bonuses. But he says any across the board boosts will go to teachers, who aren't state employees.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video