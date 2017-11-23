More Politics News

Feds say Nebraska man owes more than $301K in back taxes

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 10:22 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 29 MINUTES AGO

OMAHA, Neb.

Authorities have indicted a northeast Nebraska man for not paying nearly $302,000 in income taxes.

U.S. District Court records say 62-year-old Daniel Kinnison (VUR'-dih-gree), is charged with tax evasion. A phone listed for him in Verdigre (VUR'-dih-gree) rang busy during several calls Thursday. His attorney didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

Indictment documents say Kinnison didn't pay a large part of the income taxes due for 2002 through 2005. The documents say he directed his income from two companies into a relative's business and bank accounts as a way to conceal that income. The documents also say Kinnison lied to IRS agents on Feb. 23, 2016, when he told them he had no employment income from 2009 to that date.

His next court date is Dec. 11.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video