More Politics News

Utah lawmakers worried about logjam of proposals

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 10:22 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah state legislative leaders are considering creating rules to reduce the logjam of legislative proposals submitted by lawmakers before the session even starts.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that more than 1,000 proposals have already been submitted ahead of the 45-day legislative session that begins in January. That breaks the record for the second straight year.

Lawmakers typically only pass about 500 bills each year.

Republican House Majority Whip Francis Gibson called it ridiculous. Senate President Wayne Niederhauser says lawmakers are "gaming the system" by getting bills in early to get them heard first.

House Speaker Greg Hughes says they may give lawmakers two additional priority bills, giving them five total with the hope lawmakers will focus on which proposals are most important.

Some lawmakers say limiting bills isn't necessary since important proposals end up getting more attention.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video