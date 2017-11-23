Iraq's Minister for Foreign Affairs Ibrahim al-Jaafari removes his headphones after listening to a speach by Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu during a joint press statement in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Iraq's foreign minister thanked Romania for sending dozens of advisers to train Iraqi police and invited the East European country to take part in his nation's reconstruction.
Iraq's Minister for Foreign Affairs Ibrahim al-Jaafari removes his headphones after listening to a speach by Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu during a joint press statement in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Iraq's foreign minister thanked Romania for sending dozens of advisers to train Iraqi police and invited the East European country to take part in his nation's reconstruction. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo
Iraq's Minister for Foreign Affairs Ibrahim al-Jaafari removes his headphones after listening to a speach by Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu during a joint press statement in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Iraq's foreign minister thanked Romania for sending dozens of advisers to train Iraqi police and invited the East European country to take part in his nation's reconstruction. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo

More Politics News

Iraqi minister: Romania sent experts to train local police

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 08:51 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BUCHAREST, Romania

Iraq's foreign minister has thanked Romania for sending dozens of advisers to train Iraqi police and invited the eastern European country to take part in his nation's reconstruction.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari said Thursday that Romania had dispatched 50 advisers and three trainers to instruct police. He said Romania also offered to treat war victims in Romanian hospitals.

Al-Jaafari and counterpart Teodor Melescanu called for closer cooperation, weeks after U.S.-backed Iraqi and Kurdish forces drove the Islamic State group out of most of the country.

Romania is a staunch U.S. ally and supported it in Iraq.

Melescanu expressed support for the territorial integrity of Iraq, Syria and Yemen, saying a political solution is the only guarantor of a "climate of security and stability."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video