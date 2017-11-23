EU officials say UK Brexit stance chaotic in leaked document

An anti Brexit, pro European Union campaigner waves flags near Parliament in London, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Britain's Treasury chief has little room to maneuver Wednesday as he reveals his spending plans to a nation bracing for the shock of Brexit. While Philip Hammond is promising to tackle a bleak economic outlook "head on," a slowing economy and stubborn deficit mean there is little money available to increase spending in the face of demands from teachers, firefighters, the National Health Service and the military. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo