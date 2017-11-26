EXCHANGE: Shop owners compile, publish World War II history

In this Nov. 16, 2017 photo, Robert Simpson, right, and his son Brad, owners of Simpson Ltd., a collector gun shop in Galesburg, Ill., pose with the book they respectively compiled and published, "Training Rifles of Third Reich Germany." Besides being a book for gun collectors, the book contains original research about a program the Nazis started after Hitler came to power to train German men for war. The Register-Mail, via AP Rebecca Susmarski