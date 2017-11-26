EXCHANGE: Former administrator remembers internment camp

In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo Former University of Illinois administrator Yuki Llewellyn speaks at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign, Ill. She was interned as a young child with her mother for three years at the Manzanar Assembly Center in California during World War II. In total, the government ordered more than 110,000 people to leave their homes and detained them in remote, military-style camps. The News-Gazette via AP Robin Scholz