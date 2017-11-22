More Politics News

Georgia official faces DUI charge; moonshine found in car

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:14 PM

MONTICELLO, Ga.

A state official faces two separate investigations after police said he drove drunk with more than a dozen jars of moonshine in his car.

WSB-TV reports Georgia Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner Walter Rabon Jr. is on administrative leave after he crashed his Corvette in Jasper County on Sunday. Sheriff Donnie Pope says Rabon faces charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.

A trooper said Rabon's eyes were bloodshot and watery and he could smell alcohol on him. The police report indicates Rabon said he only had two drinks but the trooper said he blew .146 — well over the legal limit. Troopers say Rabon said he swerved to avoid a deer

The officer says he found nine jars of moonshine in Rabon's car. Five more had been smashed in the crash.

The Department of Revenue and the DNR is investigating.

