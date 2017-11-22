More Politics News

Oklahoma health agency to delay cuts, but only temporarily

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 06:46 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

OKLAHOMA CITY

The state agency that oversees Medicaid in Oklahoma will delay planned rate cuts for providers and nursing homes for another month.

But Oklahoma Health Care Authority officials warned Wednesday they're still planning for cuts in January.

The agency says it will delay reimbursement rate cuts of 9 percent for most health providers and 4 percent for nursing facilities that had been set to take effect Dec. 1.

Now, officials say they're preparing for smaller cuts of 6 percent for most providers and 1 percent for nursing facilities effective Jan. 1.

Even with the cuts, the agency still has a projected budget shortfall of nearly $10 million.

The agency was one of three that lost $215 million in state funding when the state Supreme Court ruled a cigarette tax unconstitutional.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video