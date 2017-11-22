New Mexico regulators approve utility's power plan

New Mexico's largest electricity provider will add another 50 megawatts of solar energy to its portfolio.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the state Public Regulation Commission voted 3-2 last week for Public Service Co. of New Mexico's plan to comply with the state's renewable energy standards.
The utility will also be able to boost output from its current wind and geothermal resources. It will pay Albuquerque-based Affordable Solar to build five small solar farms.
A hearing examiner had recommended the panel reject the proposal.
An environmental group argues the utility stacked the deck to gain ownership over new solar farms rather than consider purchase agreements with independent power producers.
New Energy Economy says it will appeal to the state Supreme Court if a petition to get the commission to reconsider fails.
