Ecuador again tells Assange to not meddle in other countries

FILE - In this May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Ecuador’s government released a statement Wednesday, Nov. 22, once again calling on Assange to not intervene in the affairs of other countries following Spanish complaints about his contacts with Catalan secessionists, though it said the Wikileaks founder would continue enjoying political asylum in its London embassy. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo