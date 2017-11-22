More Politics News

The Latest: Climate activist convicted in pipeline protest

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:22 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

FORT BENTON, Mont.

The Latest on the trial of a climate activist who closed a valve on a Montana oil pipeline (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

An activist who was trying to call attention to climate change has been found guilty of criminal charges for closing a valve on a pipeline carrying crude oil from Canada to the United States.

A Montana jury found Leonard Higgins of Portland, Oregon, guilty Wednesday of criminal mischief and trespassing. Sentencing is scheduled for January.

Higgins could face up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the felony criminal mischief charge. Trespassing is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to six months in county jail and a $500 fine.

Higgins entered a fenced site near Big Sandy, Montana, in October 2016 and closed a valve on pipeline operated by Spectra Energy.

Activists simultaneously targeted other pipelines in Washington state, North Dakota and Minnesota.

A sentencing hearing for Higgins is scheduled for Jan. 2. Court officials initially said he would be sentenced Wednesday.

___

1:20 p.m.

An activist who was trying to call attention to climate change has been found guilty of criminal charges for closing a valve on a pipeline carrying crude oil from Canada to the United States.

A Montana jury found Leonard Higgins of Portland, Oregon, guilty of criminal mischief and trespassing on Wednesday.

Sentencing was expected later in the day.

Higgins faces up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the felony criminal mischief charge.

Trespassing is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to six months in county jail and a $500 fine.

Higgins entered a fenced site near Big Sandy, Montana, in October 2016 and closed a valve on pipeline operated by Spectra Energy.

Activists simultaneously targeted other pipelines in Washington state, North Dakota and Minnesota.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video