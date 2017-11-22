More Politics News

AG to represent Evers in lawsuit despite conflict

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:22 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker ordered the state Department of Justice on Wednesday to represent schools Superintendent Tony Evers in a lawsuit alleging Evers is illegally writing education regulations without Walker's permission, even though the agency believes Evers is overstepping his authority.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Wednesday that Walker ordered DOJ attorneys to replace Department of Public Instruction attorney Ryan Nilsestuen.

Walker issued the order even though DOJ Legal Services Administrator David Meany told Nilsestuen that Attorney General Brad Schimel believes Evers needs the governor's position to write administrative rules and there's no legal basis to argue otherwise.

Evers is one of more than a dozen Democrats running or considering a run against Walker in 2018. Walker spokesman Tom Evenson didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video