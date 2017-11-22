More Politics News

Trump SoHo to lose Trump name amid reports of troubles

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:46 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

The Trump Organization is ending its licensing deal with the Trump SoHo hotel in New York amid reports that the property has struggled to attract business.

The company owned by President Donald Trump says that it has signed a deal with the hotel's owners to end management of the property and the use of the Trump name. The announcement comes as the company's other hotels and resorts around the world are showing mixed results.

The Trump Organization doesn't own the Trump SoHo, as is the case with many Trump-branded properties.

The Trump Organization says it has struck a buyout deal with CIM Group and other owners that will allow it end its management and licensing agreement by the end of the year. The Trump SoHo also offers condominiums for purchase.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video