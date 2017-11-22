More Politics News

Waterloo man convicted of tweeting threats to Joni Ernst

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:44 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DES MOINES, Iowa

A Waterloo man who sent threatening tweets to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has been convicted by a jury of sending threatening communications.

A federal jury in Cedar Rapids reached the verdict for 34-year-old Joseph Hilton Dierks on Wednesday after five hours of deliberations.

U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan Jr. says evidence showed Dierks sent Ernst several threatening tweets in August, one which suggested he would shoot her and included a link to a 2010 movie in which a man shoots a woman in the head and kills her.

U.S. Capitol Police contacted the Waterloo police and officers to Dierks' home say he promised to "tone it down." Within 24 hours he was sending more threatening tweets to Ernst.

He remains in custody and faces up to 15 years in prison.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video