More Politics News

Mississippi teen is killed by deputy, state spokesman says

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:38 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

GULFPORT, Miss.

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain tells the Sun Herald on Wednesday that Seth William Johnson was killed in the Monday night shooting.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says Johnson had a knife when deputies confronted him on a complaint that he had stolen a vehicle.

Neighbors told the newspaper that Johnson lived with his grandmother at the home where he was shot.

It was unclear if the teen lunged at a deputy or was threatening a family member, or if deputies tried to use less-than-lethal force. Information about the races of those involved in the shooting was not immediately available.

A state investigation continues.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video