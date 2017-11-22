More Politics News

Arizona senator recovering after collision in Phoenix

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:08 PM

PHOENIX

An Arizona state senator is recovering after a collision with a drunk driver.

Sen. Catherine Miranda tells ABC15 that the crash occurred Tuesday night at 51st and Southern avenues in the Laveen area.

Miranda says another driver ran a red light and hit her car.

Phoenix police say Miranda was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The other driver did show signs of impairment and was taken into custody.

Miranda says she is recovering at home and has a lot to be thankful for.

The Democrat represents a district that encompasses downtown Phoenix, Laveen, South Mountain and areas of Tempe.

