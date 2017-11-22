Arizona senator recovering after collision in Phoenix

An Arizona state senator is recovering after a collision with a drunk driver.
Sen. Catherine Miranda tells ABC15 that the crash occurred Tuesday night at 51st and Southern avenues in the Laveen area.
Miranda says another driver ran a red light and hit her car.
Phoenix police say Miranda was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The other driver did show signs of impairment and was taken into custody.
Miranda says she is recovering at home and has a lot to be thankful for.
The Democrat represents a district that encompasses downtown Phoenix, Laveen, South Mountain and areas of Tempe.
