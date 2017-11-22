Weinstein's Impact: List of men accused of sexual misconduct

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016 file photo, Jeffrey Tambor arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In an ambiguous statement Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, Tambor says he doesn't see how he can return to the Amazon series "Transparent" following two allegations of sexual harassment against him. He also says that the idea that he would deliberately harass anyone is untrue. Photo by Jordan Strauss