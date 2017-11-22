More Politics News

Assemblyman takes gas tax initiative dispute to high court

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 03:09 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Assemblyman Travis Allen says he'll ask the state Supreme Court to decide on the official ballot summary for his measure to repeal the gas tax.

The Huntington Beach Republican says Attorney General Xavier Becerra wrote a misleading ballot summary for the repeal initiative. Becerra's summary focused on repealing the revenue from the tax, rather than the tax increase itself.

A Sacramento County Superior Court agreed with Allen and rewrote the description, which appears on petitions and the ballot.

The 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento last week reversed the lower-court order without explanation.

Allen's gas-tax initiative is one of two proposals that seek to reverse a gas tax increase approved earlier this year to fund road repairs.

The ballot measure is a central part of Allen's campaign for governor.

