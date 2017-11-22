Trump, top lawmakers to meet to discuss averting shutdown

More Politics News

Associated Press

November 22, 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

President Donald Trump and congressional leaders plan to meet next week to discuss how to avert a potential government shutdown at the end of the year.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the group will meet next week "to discuss end-of-the-year legislative issues."

Two congressional aides confirmed that Republicans Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer would meet with Trump on Tuesday afternoon to hammer out the end-of-year agenda.

That includes figuring out how to keep the government funded, as well as other thorny issues, such as extending protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

The aides spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The meeting was first reported by Politico.

