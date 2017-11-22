More Politics News

Jury convicts Illinois paramedic of stealing fentanyl

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 03:05 PM

BELLEVILLE, Ill.

A federal jury has convicted a southern Illinois paramedic on charges he stole fentanyl and left tampered vials that could have been used on patients.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports a federal jury convicted 40-year-old Jason Laut of O'Fallon of 38 counts on Monday. Charges included wire fraud, falsifying narcotics logs, identity theft and tampering with fentanyl.

Prosecutors say Laut would withdraw fentanyl from vials with a needle and replace it with water or saline. They say he would leave the tampered-with vials on ambulances where they could have been used on patients. Laut also was accused of altering and fabricating documents to cover up the drug thefts.

Laut faces decades in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. He's to be sentenced March 2 in East St. Louis federal court.

