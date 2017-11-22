FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, about the incident where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, were shot during a Congressional baseball practice. Barton is apologizing after a nude photo of him circulated on social media. Barton released a statement on Nov. 22 to the Texas Tribune acknowledging that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce, he had sexual relationships "with other mature adult women."
US Rep. Joe Barton apologizes for nude photo

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 03:05 PM

DALLAS

Texas Congressman Joe Barton is apologizing after a nude photo of him circulated on social media.

Barton released a statement Wednesday to the Texas Tribune acknowledging that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce, he had sexual relationships "with other mature adult women."

The 68-year-old Republican from Ennis says each relationship was consensual and has since ended. He says, "I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."

Barton announced his re-election bid this month. The photo appeared on an anonymous Twitter account.

His spokeswoman told The Dallas Morning News that Barton has no plans to step down.

Barton joined the U.S. House in 1985. He's the longest-serving member of Congress from Texas.

