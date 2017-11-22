Did you 'like' Russian propaganda? Facebook will clue you in

This Monday, June 19, 2017, photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook says it will show users if they followed or "liked" Russia propaganda accounts on its service or on Instagram. The company said Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, it will launch a portal to let people see which accounts of the Internet Research Agency they followed between January 2015 and August 2017, when the pages were shut down. Elise Amendola AP Photo