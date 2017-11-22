Menendez attorney: Hung jury supported friendship defense

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N,J, speaks to reporters in front of the courthouse in Newark, N.J., after the jury in his federal bribery trial failed to reach a verdict. Defense attorney Jonathan Cogan says he doesn't expect the Department of Justice to spend a long time determining whether to retry Menendez and his longtime friend Salomon Melgen. Seth Wenig AP Photo