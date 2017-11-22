Requests for proposals accepted for medical marijuana system

North Dakota's Health Department is accepting requests for proposals for a system to develop, maintain and monitor the state's medical marijuana program.
State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte says the chosen system also will help in registering distribution centers and patient card holders.
Requests are being accepted through Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. More information can be found on the state Office of Management and Budget website .
Voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016. State lawmakers earlier this year crafted regulations that Gov. Doug Burgum approved in April. The drug isn't expected to be available to patients for another year.
The Health Department is taking public comments on proposed administrative rules for the system through Dec. 26. Public meetings are scheduled in six cities next month.
