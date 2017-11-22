More Politics News

Requests for proposals accepted for medical marijuana system

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 01:36 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's Health Department is accepting requests for proposals for a system to develop, maintain and monitor the state's medical marijuana program.

State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte says the chosen system also will help in registering distribution centers and patient card holders.

Requests are being accepted through Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. More information can be found on the state Office of Management and Budget website .

Voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016. State lawmakers earlier this year crafted regulations that Gov. Doug Burgum approved in April. The drug isn't expected to be available to patients for another year.

The Health Department is taking public comments on proposed administrative rules for the system through Dec. 26. Public meetings are scheduled in six cities next month.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video