Ballot for legislative elections still taking shape

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 01:46 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Ballots for two open Wisconsin legislative seats are still in flux.

The deadline for filing nomination papers in the 10th Senate District, 58th Assembly District and the 66th Assembly District was Tuesday at 5 p.m. Fourteen candidates filed papers by the deadline.

The state Elections Commission was still checking the candidates' paperwork Wednesday.

In the Senate race, the commission disqualified Ken Rimer because he didn't turn in enough valid signatures and gave Libertarian Brian Corriea until Friday to rehabilitate at least seven signatures to get him to the requisite 400.

Democratic candidate John Calabrese hasn't turned in his economic interest statement and has until Friday to do so, leaving his status uncertain.

In the 58th Assembly District, Republican Rick Gundrum hasn't turned in his economic interests yet, leaving his status uncertain.

