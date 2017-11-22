Vice President Mike Pence talks with Staff Sgt. Liam Dwyer, 36, of the 3rd Battalion 5th, Marine Regiment, Camp Pendleton, and his wife Meghan, during a visit with patients and their families and care providers at the USO Warrior and Family Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Pence visits injured service members at military hospital

Associated Press

November 22, 2017 03:11 PM

BETHESDA, Md.

Vice President Mike Pence gave thanks Wednesday for medical professionals who help service members overcome injury, saying during an early Thanksgiving visit with some of those who care for the wounded that they give their best to America's best."

Trump and his wife, Karen, met privately with five Army members hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.

They later met with recovering patients and relatives, doctors and other caregivers at a USO facility on campus.

"You give your best to America's best," Pence told the doctors and others gathered together at the USO Warrior and Family Center for a photo as he concluded the visit. "We're all grateful for you and thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving."

Among those with whom Pence spent a few minutes chatting as he went from table to table was a woman whose prosthetic right leg was wrapped in pink gauze tape, a single amputee in a wheelchair and a double amputee also in a wheelchair.

Pence gave each one a special coin. His wife handed out charm bracelets for spouses. She also delivered flower arrangements to the hospitalized patients.

The vice president told one man that he planned to visit his son, Michael, who is in the Marines, later Wednesday.

President Donald Trump is spending the holiday with his family at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

