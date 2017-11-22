Here is a sampling of Alaska editorials:
Nov. 18, 2017
Ketchikan Daily News: Direct participation
Southeast Alaskans understand that the Unuk, Chickamin, Stikine, Taku and other rivers have great significance to many facets of life in this region. It's past time for the U.S. federal government to acknowledge that significance, and take appropriate steps to help guarantee the continued health of these river systems that originate across the U.S.-Canada border in British Columbia
Earlier this week, Alaska's congressional delegation of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young joined with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and Lt.?Gov. Byron Mallott in sending a three-page letter asking U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to raise concerns about the current and potential impacts of mining in British Columbia with Canada's federal government — and to consider whether the topic should be addressed by an international commission.
The letter also requests the establishment of a formal consultation process with U.S. federal, tribal and state agencies regarding B.C. mining projects, and a commitment for water quality research and data collection.
"We, like this administration, prioritize the promotion and protection of American economic interests, which in this instance could be threatened by B.C. transboundary mining and inadequate financial mechanisms to assure long-term management of toxic redress for damages from potential releases," states the letter to Tillerson. "In light of our common interests, we have renewed optimism that the federal government will support the peoples and governments of Alaska, and utilize their international tools to protect overall U.S. interests in this situation."
We understand that Canada is a sovereign nation with the prerogative to develop its natural resources as it sees fit. However, mining within the Canadian watersheds of the Unuk, Stikine, Taku and other rivers that flow into Southeast Alaska has the potential to profoundly affect this region if mining design and operations are inadequate to maintain downstream environmental quality or, heaven forbid, an accident or other catastrophic failure occur.
Unfortunately, Canada doesn't have a sterling record in this regard. The now-closed Tulsequah Chief mine site in northern B.C. continues to discharge acid drainage into the Taku River as it has for decades now — and the 2014 failure of the Mt. Polley Mine's tailings dam in central B.C. dumped more than six billion gallons of water, mine tailings and other materials into the upper watershed of the Fraser River, according to the letter.
Simply trusting the Canadians to protect the transboundary rivers isn't a reasonable position for Alaska or the U.S. federal government to take. We need direct participation in the permitting processes for these types of B.C. mines — and assurance that the financial resources for long-term management of mine sites and covering damages for any disasters are in place.
The U.S. federal government should be pursuing these issues with Canada with more vigor than it has shown to date, and we're pleased that the congressional delegation and Walker and Mallott are encouraging Tillerson and the feds to move forward.
To be clear, the letter and its requests are not against mining in British Columbia. It's about recognizing and adequately addressing the risks to Southeast Alaska. The risks are large enough to merit meaningful participation in the process by the United States.
___
Nov. 19, 2017
Juneau Empire: Gas pipeline deal is a rope of hope
When Gov. Bill Walker announced a gas pipeline deal last week, we felt something we haven't experienced in a long while: Hope.
The $43 billion arrangement signed in Beijing is a long way from having a gas pipeline in hand, but it makes us optimistic about the future.
Over the past year, we've been battered by an unrelenting flurry of bad news. We've seen economic recession, a serious crime wave, an opioid epidemic, outmigration from the state, climate change, and a homelessness crisis — and that's talking just about Alaska.
Things outside the state haven't been much better.
The Juneau Access Project is gone. So are the Susitna-Watana dam, the notion of a small-scale gas pipeline, and the Knik Arm bridge. Alaska's spaceport is limping, and so is the effort to build a road to Kotzebue.
The virtues of each of those projects are debatable, and we won't go into them. What all of them offered, however, was economic hope. Large and awkward they might have been, but they were signs that Alaska was thinking for the next 50 years, not the next 50 months.
The latest trans-Alaska gas pipeline seems to be headed along the same path as Juneau Access. Last year, experts from Wood Mackenzie, the global experts in energy markets, told the Alaska Legislature that the trans-Alaska gas pipeline doesn't make economic sense right now.
The only way the project makes sense, those experts said, is if the state could find someone who puts a monetary value on non-monetary things, like Alaska's political stability.
The "big three" North Slope oil companies didn't think Alaska could find that partner. They have pulled out of the pipeline project.
Walker stuck to it, even when legislators considered pulling the funding for the pipeline project earlier this year.
Now, he may be vindicated. It's too early to tell for certain, but the Chinese government may be willing to be Alaska's partner in the pipeline. It has diplomatic interests and leverage that others don't. It may be willing to pay more, under the right circumstances.
The deal signed last week calls for a year of investigation on both sides. China needs to investigate whether the pipeline works for it. Alaskans need to investigate whether China's offering matches what it wants. If things go well, December 2018 could be the month of decision for a China-Alaska deal.
There's a long year separating us from that moment, and the deal could fall apart well before then, but we now have a rope of hope to pull us out of our well of despair.
We didn't have that before.
Walker's deal may not be worth $43 billion, but it's still worth quite a bit.
___
Nov. 21, 2017
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner: New report shows Alaska has another drug problem to confront
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services delivered some unsettling news earlier this month about the devastating effect of methamphetamine use in our state.
In a stark finding, the department reported that deaths related to methamphetamine increased a little more than 400 percent from the two-year period of 2008-10 to the two-year period of 2014-16. It's alarming.
The increases were highest among people ages 45 to 54, but other age groups were affected. Methamphetamine-related deaths affected all regions of the state but were highest in the Interior, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions, according to the state report. Methamphetamine-related deaths affected all races and age groups.
Here are some more disturbing findings from the 12-page state report:
. During 2008-2016, the state identified 233 meth-related fatalities. Of these, 193 (83 percent) were overdose fatalities and 40 (17 percent) were nonoverdose fatalities.
. The highest number of meth-related fatalities identified in one year was 65 in 2016. Of these, 53 (82 percent) were due to overdose.
. The three-year moving average in the number of meth-related fatalities increased steadily over the nine-year period of 2008-2016.
. Of 193 meth overdose fatalities, 43 (22 percent) were due to meth alone and 150 (78 percent) involved at least one substance in addition to meth.
. Opioids, including heroin, were involved in 54 percent of meth overdose deaths; amphetamines and cocaine were also frequently used in combination with meth among the meth-related fatality decedents.
. Of the 233 meth-related fatalities identified during 2008-2016, 204 (88 percent) were unintentional, six (3 percent) were suicides, one was a homicide, 14 (6 percent) were the result of natural causes, and eight (3 percent) were of undetermined manner of death.
. Of the 193 meth overdose fatalities, 182 (94 percent) were unintentional, six (3 percent) were suicides, and five (3 percent) were of undetermined manner of death.
Why is meth use on the rise? It's because, according to the state, makers of the street drug have found a way around the 2005 government limits on the purchase of the over-the-counter medications ephedrine, pseudoephedrine and phenylpropanolamine, which, along with common household items, are used in the production of methamphetamine. The number of incidents related to methamphetamine abuse dipped from 2005 to 2008, when it began to rise again as makers circumvented the law.
The new state report speaks clearly to the problem: "... meth use has been increasing in Alaska over the last decade, and the burden of meth-
related morbidity and mortality extends statewide across a broad range of societal demographics. Given that meth users are frequently taking additional addictive substances concurrently with meth, it is important to strengthen partnerships between all agencies and organizations in Alaska that work to address substance misuse and abuse."
So the question now is this: What will be done with this information?
