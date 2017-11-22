More Politics News

Alabama reschedules execution previously blocked by court

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:11 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The Alabama Supreme Court has set another execution date for an inmate whose execution was previously blocked because of his declining health.

Justices on Wednesday said Vernon Madison will be put to death on Jan. 25.

Madison was convicted in the 1985 killing of Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had previously ruled that Madison couldn't be executed because multiple strokes left him unable to understand his death sentence or remember the killing.

The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month said the execution could go forward. The court said testimony shows Madison "recognizes that he will be put to death as punishment for the murder he was found to have committed."

