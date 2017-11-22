Hattiesburg council confirms police chief to remain on job

A newly confirmed Mississippi police chief says he wants more training for officers.
The Hattiesburg American reports that the Hattiesburg City Council voted Tuesday to confirm Chief Anthony Parker.
He started as the city's top officer in 2015 under then-Mayor Johnny DuPree.
The current mayor, Toby Barker, took office in July and announced Nov. 14 that he was nominating Parker to remain as chief.
The Hattiesburg Police Department has more than 150 officers and employees. Parker says the department needs to expand its fleet of vehicles and add more substations.
Parker has 35 years of law enforcement experience, including 28 years with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Immediately before taking the job in Hattiesburg, he was police chief in Crystal Springs.
Comments