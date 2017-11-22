More Politics News

Dayton reaches out to Franken amid misconduct stories

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 11:59 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he reached out to Sen. Al Franken "on a personal level" after a swirl of allegations of improper conduct.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday he has no insight into how Franken will respond to pressure over questions about misconduct.

Franken was accused last week of forcibly kissing a woman during a 2006 USO tour and was photographed reaching out as if to grope her as she slept. A second woman said Franken squeezed her buttocks while posing for a photo at the 2010 Minnesota State Fair.

Dayton says he didn't discuss strategy or planning with Franken, whom he called a longtime friend.

Dayton has not called for Franken's resignation. He says an ethics investigation is proper.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video