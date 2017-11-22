More Politics News

State Rep. Nick Salazar announces retirement plans

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 11:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

After serving in the state House for more than four decades, State Rep. Nick Salazar says he plans to retire at the end of his current term.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Salazar is New Mexico's longest-serving lawmaker and is among the 10 longest-serving members of any legislature in the country.

The 88-year-old Democratic lawmaker from Ohkay Owingeh (OH-kay OH'-win-guh) in the Espanola area was first elected in 1972 and has won 23 elections in a row ever since.

He represents a district that includes parts of Rio Arriba, Mora, Colfax and San Miguel counties in northern New Mexico.

Salazar said in an interview Tuesday that he plans to spend time with his family.

