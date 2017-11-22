Sports betting case could pay off for internet gambling

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2015, file photo, Super Bowl proposition bets are displayed on a board at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook race and sports book in Las Vegas. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Dec. 4, 2017, as the state of New Jersey challenges a 1992 law forbidding state-authorized sports gambling in all but four states that met a 1991 deadline to legalize it: Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. John Locher, File AP Photo