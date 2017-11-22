State senator to resign, fight sexual harassment allegations

Minnesota state Sen. Dan Schoen is set to announce his resignation amid a cloud of sexual harassment allegations.
But it appears the Democratic senator won't go down quietly at a Wednesday news conference. His attorney told the Star Tribune Schoen would resign dispute several accusations.
Schoen allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks at a Democratic party event and sent a female Senate staffer photos of male genitalia on Snapchat. The allegations triggered widespread calls for his resignation.
Attorney Paul Rogosheske says Schoen "doesn't want to work in an environment like this." Republican Rep. Tony Cornish also resigned Tuesday after a slew of accusations.
The status of his job as an officer with the Cottage Grove Police Department was also unclear. The department put him on administrative duties after allegations surfaced.
