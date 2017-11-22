FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, conservative commentator Meghan McCain poses during a photocall at the 29th MIPCOM
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, conservative commentator Meghan McCain poses during a photocall at the 29th MIPCOM International Film and Programme Market for TV, Video, Cable and Satellite) in Cannes, France. McCain’s father, U.S. Sen. John McCain, announced on Nov. 22, 2017, that his daughter married fellow conservative commentator Ben Domenech at the family’s ranch in Arizona the day before.
Meghan McCain marries Ben Domenech in Arizona ceremony

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 09:59 AM

SEDONA, Ariz.

Meghan McCain has married fellow conservative commentator Ben Domenech at her family's ranch in Arizona.

McCain's father, Sen. John McCain, announced the wedding early Wednesday, tweeting : "Yesterday I was deeply blessed to give away my little girl at a ceremony with family & friends in #Arizona."

The 33-year-old co-host of "The View" announced her engagement to Domenech earlier this month. People magazine reports about 100 guests attended the ceremony. The wedding comes four months after John McCain was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer. He tweeted earlier this month he was "thrilled" to welcome Domenech to the family.

Domenech is a writer and pundit who publishes the conservative website "The Federalist."

