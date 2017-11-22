More Politics News

Lancaster County commissioner to run for lieutenant governor

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 09:48 AM

LANCASTER, Pa.

A county commissioner from southcentral Pennsylvania is the latest Democrat getting into the race for lieutenant governor.

Craig Lehman of Lancaster County announced his candidacy Monday. That makes him the fourth Democrat willing to challenge the party's sitting lieutenant governor, Mike Stack.

The 54-year-old Navy veteran has been in office since 2008.

Also running are Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, school nutrition activist Aryanna Berringer and Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone. Stack is a former Philadelphia state senator and is seeking a second term. He has little relationship with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about Stack's treatment of state employees.

March 6 is the deadline for major party candidates to file voter signatures to get on the May 15 primary election ballot.

