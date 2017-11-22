FILE - This undated combination of file photos released by the Santa Clara County Department of Corrections shows Tramel McClough, left, and John Bivins, right. Authorities say McClough, one of two inmates who escaped from a Palo Alto courthouse two weeks ago, was captured in Stockton, Calif., after a chase. California Highway Patrol officers arrested McClough Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, but Bivins escaped.
1 inmate who fled courthouse arrested, 1 still at large

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:11 PM

STOCKTON, Calif.

Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped from a Palo Alto courthouse two weeks ago was captured in Stockton after a chase.

Oakland television station KTVU reports California Highway Patrol officers arrested Tramel McClough Tuesday night but that John Bivins escaped.

McClough and Bivins eluded deputies escorting them through a Palo Alto court on Nov. 6, bolted through an emergency exit and ran outside to a waiting car.

The CHP says officers in Stockton tried to pull over a vehicle on northbound Interstate Highway 5 and that after a short pursuit the car stopped and McClough, who was driving, exited and ran into a Walmart, where he was detained.

Bivins then took the wheel and fled.

The CHP says that as officers pursued, one of them fired his weapon. The CHP did not say if Bivins was struck.

